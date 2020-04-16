Strawberry picking begins, farmers hope economy opens up

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The harvest has begun in Lincoln County’s strawberry fields.
At Knob Creek Orchard along Highway 18, pickers were wearing facemasks, sterile gloves and practicing social distancing as they worked.
“Doing what we can to keep everybody safe,” said Thomas Chavez.
At the roadside stand, where people in past years used to sample berries and then pick which gallon bucket they wanted, there is a new policy: If you touch it, you buy it.
Owner Jeff Crotts says it’s important that customers have confidence that everything is being done to keep them safe.
As the strawberry harvest begins, peaches, blackberries and apples are doing well. Those crops won’t start to come in until summer.
Crotts is hoping markets will open up for all by then.
“Our money is spent so we gotta harvest it so we can be in business another year,” he said.
Crotts thinks fruit sales should be OK this year but would be better if stay at home orders and other shutdowns end.
Vegetable farmers are hoping those orders will be lifted by the time their crops are ready.
They depend on restaurants, schools and more to buy a big chunk of their harvest.
The crops have to be planted in the next couple of weeks.
Van Proctor planted 50 acres of corn on Thursday and says total planting of all crops for him will be about the same as last year.
He says it is a gamble but he thinks it might pay off.
“You do what you have to do and hope for a better day,” Proctor said. “The markets will come back, it’s just a matter of when.” H
Proctor hopes it will be in time for Carolina farmers.
