State gives recommendations for custody and visitation during COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new order handed down from the NC Judicial Branch this week is answering questions many parents have about custody and visitation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many families who co-parent or are part of the foster system have been making adjustments in how they connect with their families among travel restrictions and other virus-related changes.
The governor’s stay-at-home order explicitly noted that custody exchanges are allowed, but many parents were left with more questions than answers.
According to the guidance provided Monday, experts urge parents to follow their custody order as closely as they can to ensure as much stability for their children as possible during the virus. The spread of COVID-19 is not a reason to deny parenting time.
The state does say that videoconferencing is a valid option in many cases.
“It’s an emotion and anxiety invoking time. Everyone is handling it differently. It helps us when we can communicate and convey with people we’re following guidance from the state," said New Hanover County DSS Assistant director Mary Beth Rubright.
The New Hanover County DSS says they asked the biological families of more than 300 children currently in DSS custody if they’d be comfortable transitioning to digital visits; all but 17 agreed to forego in person visits during the pandemic to limit exposure as much as possible.
“I think people have adjusted well. It’s certainly different. You can’t hug your child on a phone call. There’s definitely that lack of connection there, but I think it’s easier for the parents and the children that are older,” Rubright continued. “I think there’s been a pretty broad across the board understanding that they’re doing everything they can to keep people safe. Nobody likes it instead of face to face visits, but everyone has an understanding of why it’s necessary at this point.”
