Smithfield Foods closing 2 more facilities after COVID-19 forces shutdown of major plant

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WNCN) – Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced Wednesday it will close two smaller facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company will close facilities in Cudahy, Wisconsin, and Martin City, Missouri. The Wisconsin facility is a dry sausage and bacon plant. It will shutter for two weeks.
The Missouri location, which employs more than 400 people, produces spiral and smoked hams, according to a news release.
Both locations are in close proximity to urban areas in which coronavirus spread has been prevalent, Smithfield Foods said.
“A small number of employees at both plants have tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said.
The Virginia-based company had already said Sunday it was closing a major pork plant in South Dakota after hundreds of employees tested positive for COVID-19. That decision came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days so that its workers could self-isolate and the plant could be disinfected.
The Missouri plant that will be closing soon receives raw materials from the South Dakota plant, the release said.
