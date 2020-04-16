‘Singing for their Supper’ Famous musicians join telethon to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV and Gray Television are proud to present a musical telethon, “Singing for their Supper”! This national fundraiser is committed to local food banks across the country.
Here in the Carolinas, we are raising funds for Second Harvest Food Bank.
The hour-long broadcast, Saturday April 18, will include performances from some of America’s favorite musical artists. All of them are dedicating their time to raise money for Second Harvest.
The nonprofit will help the tens of thousands of families in North Carolina and South Carolina who are suffering food insecurity because of financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Carolina singing sensation Scotty McCreery, some members of Lady Antebellum, along with countless other noteworthy musicians will perform for one hour as America continues to “stay home” Saturday night.
WBTV will broadcast the special from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.
You get a chance to enjoy great music while helping Second Harvest serve those deeply affected by this national crisis.
This is a perfect opportunity to spend time with your family, enjoy some of your favorite performing artists and make a donation to help Second Harvest serve neighbors in 24 counties across North Carolina and South Carolina.
”I am just thrilled because this combines the two things I love, feeding hungry people and great music, ” Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest, said of Saturday’s music special.
WBTV is proud to bring this to your family and help ensure Second Harvest can continue its important work as the demand for food and household essentials is bigger than ever.
Second Harvest Food Bank delivered over 60 million pounds of food in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Of that, over 30 million pounds were fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, and dairy products.
Many families who never faced food insecurity understand it now and they need our help. If you don’t want to wait until Saturday night’s ”Singing for their Supper” music special, you can always donate now at WBTV.com/donate.
WBTV is especially grateful to Gray Television and Humana for their generous contributions to make this an outstanding evening!
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.