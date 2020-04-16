Salisbury Police provide review of handling of shooting incident at January party

The review also noted things that needed improvement: officers found they had difficulty holding flashlights and weapons simultaneously since the weapons do not have lights, officers had trouble getting rifles from the racks in the patrol cars because the locking mechanism was “too difficult to latch,” officers had insufficient first aid kits, the officers had no compression bandages or bleeding control products, the “relatively young” officers found themselves not as prepared as they thought they would have been in responding to such an event, officers had difficulty carrying the victim to the patrol car and had no stretcher, there was no understanding on how to recognize an overcrowded event venue and whether or not building capacity was exceeded, officers had no way to clean blood from the patrol car other than normal cleaning products, and don’t have enough personal protective equipment to avoid blood-borne pathogens while cleaning blood, initial media information was incorrect, too much detailed information was released on the condition of the most seriously injured victim, several days passed before a press conference was held.