Salisbury Police provide review of handling of shooting incident at January party

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes presented the findings of an internal review on how officers handled a shooting incident at a party that was held at a restaurant.
The incident happened on Saturday, January 25, and the morning of Sunday, January 26. A party was held at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking in the West End Plaza on Jake Alexander Boulevard. During the party, six students from both Livingstone and Catawba College, were shot.
“There were two seriously injured victims and four lesser injured victims, according to Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes.
One victim, Ryan Williams, a Livingstone College football player and Florida native, was paralyzed following the shooting. His current condition is not known.
Two other people were hurt in the rush to leave the building once the shots were fired.
According to Chief Stokes, the internal review of how police handled the situation, “clarifies for me what we did prior, during, and after the event.”
Stokes said that during January, officers that were part of a violent crime task force were gathering intelligence and discovered a social media post announcing the party at Thelma’s. The officers recalled a fight at a similar party in August.
“No officer ever raised concern or gained information that there would be an act of violence at the party,” Stokes said.
Police noted that several students from both Catawba and Livingstone were commenting on the post. There was no indication that violence would take place, Stokes said.
“Officers spoke to Thelma Luckey twice prior to the party, on January 15 and January 23, her response was that she intended to hold the party,” Stokes said.
The officers expressed concern to Luckey about the fight that had occurred in August, and told Luckey they did not want a similar incident to occur again.
A person who identified herself as the party sponsor said that she planned to hire one Salisbury Police officer for the off-duty assignment on the night of the party.
“One officer worked the event and was asked to monitor the parking lot and escort the party sponsor when taking money from the location, and come inside to address any issues that she had. The officer was not requested to monitor any activity inside, just to come in on request if a problem started,” Stokes said.
The officer was also told that the party sponsor would provide security to pat down party-goers as they entered the restaurant. The officer noted that as more people showed up and the line to get inside grew, the pat down stopped.
Chief Stokes said that SPD requested assistance from ALE due to the suspicion that alcohol was being served at the party.
“There is no ABC permit for the business, and no special permit was requested,” Stokes said.
Two alcohol-related arrests were made in the parking lot on the night of the party.
Chief Stokes noted that the night shift patrol team was aware of the party. Supervisors attended a briefing where concerns over the party had been discussed.
Stokes said that immediately prior to the shooting, there were several police officers present who were dealing with a separate issue involving the party sponsor.
Once the shots were fired, those officers were able “to quickly take action and get inside the building.”
“Officers were unable to identify anyone who fired the shots and gave quick attention to locating victims and securing the scene, so no additional shots were fired,” Stokes said. “Officers located the most seriously injured victim and transported him in a patrol car to the ER.”
The victim’s obvious injuries needed immediate attention, Stokes said, adding that he believes the officer’s actions likely saved the life of the victim.
In assessing the police response, Chief Stokes pointed out that the after-action report showed that officers did several things well, including: having supervisors on the scene who took control of the scene quickly, officers made an immediate entry which likely limited the number of shots fired, officers were in control of their use of force and did not use any force during the incident, there was good coordination in how to bring EMS and firefighters into the scene, police identified the victim needing immediate care and did not delay in getting him to the hospital, officers cleared not only the restaurant, but also the mall and parking lot.
The review also noted things that needed improvement: officers found they had difficulty holding flashlights and weapons simultaneously since the weapons do not have lights, officers had trouble getting rifles from the racks in the patrol cars because the locking mechanism was “too difficult to latch,” officers had insufficient first aid kits, the officers had no compression bandages or bleeding control products, the “relatively young” officers found themselves not as prepared as they thought they would have been in responding to such an event, officers had difficulty carrying the victim to the patrol car and had no stretcher, there was no understanding on how to recognize an overcrowded event venue and whether or not building capacity was exceeded, officers had no way to clean blood from the patrol car other than normal cleaning products, and don’t have enough personal protective equipment to avoid blood-borne pathogens while cleaning blood, initial media information was incorrect, too much detailed information was released on the condition of the most seriously injured victim, several days passed before a press conference was held.
Chief Stokes said that there were recommendations that came about once the assessment was completed. Equipment needs, such as trauma kits, weapon mounted lights, and battlefield type stretchers, will be addressed. Officers will likely be issued “go bags” to carry trauma kits and extra ammo. Heavier duty ballistic vests will likely be obtained by the department. Those vests, which can be placed over the standard vest, would have the ability to stop a shot fired from a rifle. (Note: A rifle was not used in the Thelma’s incident, but could be a factor in future events, according to Chief Stokes.)
The equipment matters are not currently funded, but Chief Stokes said that the department is looking for grants for those items.
There will also be additional training on response to such violent incidents as the Thelma’s incident.
Police will examine what controls need to be put in place for off-duty work, will work on a policy of identifying credible threats and a means of communicating that information internally and externally, identify the best practice to respond to such threats, and how to inform a property owner of such concerns, develop a procedure for handling occupancy issues, will bolster staff use and training with incident command and unifying command with Rowan Emergency Services the Salisbury Fire Department, will seek to employ an intelligence gathering analyst, has identified vendors for blood-borne pathogen cleaning, develop a policy for information release to the media balancing the need for the right to know with the rights of those that are served, will conduct assessments following incidents such as the Thelma’s shooting.
As far as the shooting, Chief Stokes said that it is an ongoing investigation and he could not comment about any potential suspects.
Thelma Luckey, 67, the restaurant’s owner, was cited for “possess for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license,” and “possess spirituous upon premises where possession or consumption was not authorized by the ABC law.”
Luckey was also cited for “possess non tax paid alcohol (moonshine) on the premises of Thelma’s Restaurant, an alcoholic beverage on which the taxes imposed by the United States and state of North Carolina had not been paid.”
Rowan County, the owner of the mall and the restaurant property, terminated the lease on the restaurant and it has not reopened.
