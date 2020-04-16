Popular bars, coffee shops convert to grocery stores to help NoDa community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte continues to adjust to the seemingly new normal as social distancing and stay at home orders continue.
Small businesses, who are still operating, are finding new ways to bring customers in while trying to help the community as well. Several are converting their stores, that used to sell beer or coffee, into mini grocery stores.
“When we started seeing the writing on the wall, we realized we might have to switch over to more of the store aspect of what we do,” said Scott Lindsley, who co-owns the NoDa Company Store.
Where there would usually be tables inside for people to sip on beer or wine, there are now piles of fresh produce and breads, among many other items.
“I can look at someone’s grocery list and be like ‘Oh you’re having tacos tonight,’” said Lindsley.
Down the road in Villa Heights, the Hobbyist is helping people with the essentials as well.
“We have a lot of space to bring in support for of the local farmers and local bakers. How can we bring some stuff in and help the local people not have to always go to a Walmart or Harris Teeter," said owner, Julie Woodside.
They have supplies of eggs, milk, pasta and canned goods at their store. They even have rolls of toilet paper.
The NoDa Company store isn’t even allowing customers inside. You can order your groceries and they’ll bring it to you out on the curb/
“The last time we went to a big grocery store was a few weeks ago. I feel like half the people in there looked like they were taking things seriously and the other half didn’t look any different," said Lindsley.
It’s a tough time for many small business owners. And as they continue to adapt to support their own businesses, owners are making decision to help other businesses as well.
“The Charlotte community is coming together really amazing,” said Woodside.
“I think at the end of the day, although there will be a lot of bad things at the end of this crisis, I think the response has been fantastic in all honestly, we’ve had a lot of local support,” said Bryson Woodside.
The food from both of the stores is coming from suppliers or from local farms. This help stimulate their business as well since farmers are selling less food to local restaurants.
