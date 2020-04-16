Piedmont Medical Center gets rapid coronavirus testing machine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV told you about the rapid coronavirus testing machines that reduce your results wait time to minutes.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will hand out rapid testing machines to select hospitals across the state.
Piedmont Medical Center is on the list to get one of those testing machines.
The machines DHEC gave are from Abbott Laboratories.
Abbott’s machines can give a positive test result in five minutes and a negative one in 13.
To compare, it takes DHEC labs one to two days to get a test result back and private labs upwards of a week.
The rapid test machine is great for the community but it won't be used on a large scale at first.
DHEC spokesperson Laura Renwick says the department does not have enough reagents.
Renwick says the reagents for the rapid tests are different than the ones used for the regular testing.
In a meeting on Wednesday, DHEC’s acting Director of Public Health Nick Davidson said department officials looked at several factors.
A few of those factors were areas deemed hotspots, rural populations especially ones with high African American populations, and cases in hospitals where people in isolation need to be cleared quickly to free space.
Piedmont spokesperson Daisy Burroughs didn’t know when the hospital would receive the testing machines.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.