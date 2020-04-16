North Carolinians stuck waiting for unemployment insurance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A nurse who was laid off from her job had to wait nearly a month before her unemployment claim was approved.
She’s one of several WBTV viewers who say they were able to file their unemployment claim but haven’t received any payments yet.
In just a two minute, 16-second video, North Carolina’s Division of Employment Security explains the claim filing and fact-finding process.
However, Joyce Poteat hasn’t just spent minutes on her claim, but instead, weeks.
“I tried to call several times every day, got the same message and it would hang up,” Poteat said.
Poteat was let go from her nursing job in Hickory last month and filed her unemployment claim immediately.
She got a message saying her claim was pending and that the North Carolina Division of Employment Security was in a fact-finding phase. She answered the questions right away but then she couldn’t get any other answers.
She’s not alone.
Many WBTV viewers have reached out saying that they’ve waited weeks for answers after filing an unemployment claim.
NC DES did not answer WBTV’s question asking how many North Carolinians were stuck in the fact-finding phase.
When asked how long that process takes, a spokesperson wrote, “It depends on how quickly the claimant provides responses to the questions and how quickly DES can issue a decision.”
After Poteat started faxing every number she could find, she finally got a response.
She says a DES employee told her that there was a mistake when a job she only worked for a week was listed as her primary employer. Her claim has now been processed.
She feels her attempt to be transparent cost her.
“It turned out it kind of hurt me in the long run because it’s been a month that I haven’t been paid at all,” Poteat said.
