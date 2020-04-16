No home opener for local minor league teams... yet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Crawdads, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, and the Charlotte Knights were all suppose to have their home openers today, but COVID-19 put a halt to that.
Kannapolis was suppose to open their new stadium, Atrium Health Ballpark, and Gastonia native Wes Helms was going to make his home managerial debut for the Knights.
“This came at a crazy time in my life especially getting to be a manager for the first time and not only that but being able to manage in my own back yard where I was born and raised,” said Helms. “The positive thing out of it is I got a little more time to prepare for the season. On the flip side, being my first year, I was so excited and I was chomping at the bit.”
Not only do coaches want to get things going but the players do as well because currently, the minor leaguers are not getting paid.
The first round draft picks who signed for big money are doing OK, but the journeymen minor league players are struggling.
“These young players who were low round picks that have been in the game a few years and haven’t really made any money yet, those are the guys you have to take care of,” said Helms. “This is their source of income. The bad thing is they can’t go out and get another job right now. Some of them work in the offseason to make extra money but they can’t even do that right now with the stay at home order so it’s tough.”
To help out, Major League Baseball and some of their players are helping to pay the minor league guys $400 a week.
But the big question is when will baseball finally return?
MLB has tossed around the idea of bringing the players out to Arizona and isolating them and having them play in empty stadiums with no fans. Helms played 13 years in the majors as says while getting baseball back would be good for the moral of the country, it may not look like the traditional game.
“25 players can’t be in the dugout together. You got to sit in the stands at least 6 feet apart, no umpires, no mound visits, no high fives. What if a player gets hurt? Can a trainer go attend to him? The manager and the trainer usually go out so I think there is a lot of areas that have to be covered before this will happen.”
