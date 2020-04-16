NC trooper adopts abandoned puppy found injured at crash site

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A puppy found a new home with a North Carolina trooper after being discovered abandoned at the site of a crash in Henderson County last month.
Troopers were called to a crash on Interstate 26 on March 27 involving a car and a pickup camper shell. Troopers found a small dog kennel lying in the roadway with a severely injured puppy inside.
Troopers say they wrapped the puppy in a towel and took it to a nearby animal hospital for surgery. No one came forward to claim the puppy, troopers say, so one of the troopers that discovered the pup began adoption procedures to make sure the dog had a home.
“Now named Emory, the puppy is resting comfortably with Trooper Maybin and is expected to make a full recovery,” Highway Patrol posted.
