N.C. Crystal Coast beaches reopening to residents only

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WITN) - All four Crystal Coast beaches in North Carolina will soon be reopening, after being closed because of COVID-19.
Atlantic Beach says the temporary restriction on recreational water access will be lifted on Friday. Emerald Isle will lift their restrictions on Saturday.
Atlantic Beach says people still must maintain social distancing standards and groups of more than ten people continue to be prohibited.
The town says the beach will only be open for residents of Carteret County, while public beach access parking lots and bathhouses remain closed.
David Taylor,a surfer and physician's assistant says he is glad to be allowed back in the water. "Personally I work, 50-60 hours a week. I work 2 to 3 different jobs. For me it's very important to have a good 30 minutes either at dawn or at dusk to get a little break or reprieve in surfing."
But resident Sheila Crider does not support the move. “As much as I want to have access to the beach, I personally think right now is a really bad idea. We are going to start getting the influx of everyone that’s going to decide that going to the beach is a great mental break. And they are all going to accumulate on the beach.”
Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper says, "The governor's order allows for outdoor recreation and exercise and for a lot of people, getting in the water to surf or kite or paddle board, that's how people exercise, that's how we exercise."
And Cooper wanted to make clear, the change is only for residents. "You still can't come here for recreational activities. I don't want people to think that a beach is back open for business. It's a pretty limited exception."
Indian Beach will also reopen waterways on Friday. The town asks residents and property owners to continue to follow the governor's travel restrictions.
Emerald Isle says starting Saturday they will be providing limited beach patrol for the rest of the month and that lifeguard activity and coverage will increase as the season progresses.
Emerald Isle says their waterways will be available to town residents and property owners who must also maintain social distancing.
Pine Knoll Shores says it too will remove recreational water restrictions on Saturday. The town says all of their beach accesses, parking lots and restrooms will remain closed.
