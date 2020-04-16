NBA’s Russell Westbrook helps to donate 4.2M masks, PPE to medical workers in African American communities

(WBTV) - NBA star Russell Westbrook is joining an effort that will donate millions of masks and other personal protective equipment to medical workers serving the African American community.
African American communities have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has infected and killed African Americans at disproportionately high rates.
The Houston Rockets point guard is joining Tulco founded by Thomas Tull to help launch Operation 42 in celebration of Jackie Robinson.
Operation 42 will donate 4.2 million masks and other personal protective equipment to medical workers in African American communities hit hardest by COVID-19.
Earlier this week, Westbrook donated 650 laptops to Houston students in online classes.
In collaboration with with his Why Not? Foundation and Comp-U-Dopt, a nonprofit providing technology and education to underserved youth in the Houston and Galveston area, Westbrook purchased and donated 650 laptops to help students and families who may not be able to afford one otherwise.
In late March, Westbrook donated to The Angeleno Campaign, a Los Angeles fund that provides direct and immediate financial assistance for individuals and families experiencing extreme financial hardship caused by a job loss, severe reduction of work hours, or furloughs.
