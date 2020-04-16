McMaster issues executive order reopening public boat landings, ramps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that he was issuing an executive order to reopen public boat landings and ramps across the state.
According to the order, public landings will reopen statewide effect April 17 at 12 p.m. and are available for launching and/or retrieving boats by the public.
The revision specifies that public boat landings and associated parking areas can now be opened at the discretion of the local government or other managing authorities of those landings, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resource. The order also authorizes the managing authority of any public landing to close or otherwise restrict public access to that public boat ramp or landing if they determine that such action is necessary to preserve or protect public health.
The governor made the announcement during a public briefing on Thursday about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.
“Watch your social distancing,” McMaster said just after announcing the reopening.
The ramps and landings were previously ordered closed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.