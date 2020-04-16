Levine Cancer Institute COVID-19 preparation guidelines published in medical journal for cancer centers to replicate

In addition to the separate clinic, Levine Cancer Institute is staffing employees on a two-team rotation in which one group of nurses, physicians, and other healthcare workers work on the frontlines and a second team is out of the facility for 14 days. Dr. Raghavan says by having a second team on reserve they can ensure there is a so-called “clean population” of employees who will be ready to step in if the frontline workers test positive for COVID-19.