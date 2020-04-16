Levine Cancer Institute COVID-19 preparation guidelines published in medical journal for cancer centers to replicate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute developed its own plan to prepare its healthcare facility for the coronavirus pandemic and now, it’s guidelines are being shared with cancer centers across the country.
President of Levine Cancer Institute Dr. Derek Raghavan, M.D. looked to medical literature for advice on how to prepare the facility, which handles about 200,000 patient visits per year, for the coronavirus pandemic.
“Well we found out that there wasn’t much there,” Dr. Raghavan said.
So, they began to create their own guidelines. Dr. Raghavan says they consulted physician leaders from China and Taiwan, initiated an international webinar, and created a physician workgroup of experts to finesse the plans. The physician workgroup includes Dr. Laura Musselwhite who worked alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
The 16-page paper outlining Levine Cancer Institute’s plans was accepted for publication by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, one of the leading cancer authorities in the world.
“The Journal of Oncology practice is one of the lead journals of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, so we sent it to them, and they posted it straight away and it’s online,” Dr. Raghavan said. “Our intent is to help other people not go through the same steps again.”
As part of the guidelines, health officials at Levine Cancer Institute closed off a branch of the facility in preparation for the surge of COVID-19 cases expected to come to Charlotte in May.
Dr. Raghavan says the branch will be transformed into a clinic for patients with cancer who also contract COVID-19.
“We recognize that the likelihood is we will need a specific clinic for them and the whole idea is to protect people that do not have COVID. So, we will move them off to a separate area,” Dr. Raghavan said.
Dr. Raghavan says the clinic is not currently in use because there are not many patients at Levine Cancer Institute who have COVID-19. However, Dr. Raghavan says the clinic is prepared for when the need is there.
In addition to the separate clinic, Levine Cancer Institute is staffing employees on a two-team rotation in which one group of nurses, physicians, and other healthcare workers work on the frontlines and a second team is out of the facility for 14 days. Dr. Raghavan says by having a second team on reserve they can ensure there is a so-called “clean population” of employees who will be ready to step in if the frontline workers test positive for COVID-19.
“Physicians and nurses have a high risk of contracting coronavirus so some of them will test positive and will have to be rotated off and we will always have a clean pool,” Dr. Raghavan said.
For more information on Levine Cancer Institute’s plans click here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.