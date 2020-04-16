Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two lawsuits have been filed against the Charlotte Diocese in North Carolina by two people claiming they were sexually abused by different Catholic priests when they were teens. One of the lawsuits filed Monday involves a Georgia man who was 14 when he sought help from a priest, Joseph Kelleher, to deal with his family's move. The second lawsuit was filed on behalf of a North Carolina man and alleges he was abused as a boy by another priest, Richard B. Farwell. The diocese says it's aware of the lawsuits and disagrees that it is liable. Kelleher died in 2014. Farwell had no comment when reached by phone Wednesday.