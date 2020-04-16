3 Harris Teeter distribution center workers test positive for coronavirus, grocer says

(Catherine Muccigrosso / Charlotte Observer) - Three Harris Teeter workers at a distribution center have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, a company spokeswoman said.
“We’ve been informed that three Harris Teeter associates who work in the Greensboro Distribution Center have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter spokeswoman. “The associates are under the care of a physician. We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery.”
Last week, the company said an employee who works at the Arboretum grocery store in Charlotte also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“Upon learning of each case, we worked closely with local and state regulatory agencies, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, and communicated with and supported our valued warehouse team,” Robinson said. “We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”
The grocer offers workers emergency paid leave, financial assistance for employees directly affected by COVID-19 through its Fred J. Morganthall II Foundation and mental health services, according to the company website.
SAFETY IN STORES
Harris Teeter on Thursday added more safety measures in its stores.
As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shoppers are encouraged to wear face masks or cloth facial coverings, according to the company website.
Masks are being provided for store employees, who are being “strongly encouraged” to wear them.
Stores also have added more social distancing steps include decals at checkout lanes and counters and signs promoting six feet distance between people. Plexiglas shields have been installed at check-out lanes and pharmacy customer service counters.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper added more measures to the state’s stay-at-home order that went in effect Monday.
Grocery stores and retailers must limit the number of people inside to no more than 20% of the building fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet, Cooper said.
Harris Teeter is owned by Ohio-based Kroger Co. The Matthews-based chain has about 30,000 employees and more than 230 stores, including 18 in Charlotte.
