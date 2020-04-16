Gov. Cooper weighs in on what’s next after President Trump announces plan to reopen American economy

“We cannot stay closed forever as a state. We just can’t. And so, we need to find a way to get North Carolina reopened absolutely as soon as possible, but we need to make sure it’s safely done so,” he said. “As opposed to just saying OK quarantine’s over, everybody back to work and restaurants go back to the way they were, I think it’ll be a gradual process there, where for example maybe you only go to 50 percent occupancy.”