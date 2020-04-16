Five arrested, including two juveniles, following drive-by shooting in Union County

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were arrested, including two juveniles, for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Union County.
Union County deputies say a drive-by style shooting, which injured a man, happened in the front yard of a home on Enderbury Drive in Indian Trail on March 17.
Two of the people arrested are 18 years old, the others are 17 and 15 years old.
Officers were called to the home where they found a 21-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Witnesses told deputies that numerous shots were fired from a vehicle in the roadway.
The house, and a neighbor’s home, were struck by gunfire.
Noe Gomez Jr. and Ricardo Hernandez Sandoval were charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. Hernandez Sandoval is at the Mecklenburg County Jail on unrelated charges.
The two juvenile suspects face similar charges and both are in secure custody.
Deputies also arrested 60-year-old Michal William Berhalter on charges if Altering, Destroying or Stealing Evidence of Criminal Conduct.
