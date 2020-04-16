Duke Energy Foundation to donate $150K to help low-income NC families pay utility bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Duke Energy Foundation is going to help low-income North Carolina households who are struggling to pay their utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
Duke Energy announced it will donate $150,000 which will be distributed to about 600 families through the company’s Energy Neighbor Fund and Share the Warmth programs. Funds can assist with heating or cooling costs.
“We recognize the financial toll this crisis is having on customers and we’re finding ways to provide support,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We’ll continue to support our communities as the crisis unfolds, and we want our customers to know we’re here to help.”
The Energy Neighbor Fund (Duke Energy Progress) and Share the Warmth (Duke Energy Carolinas) programs are long-standing initiatives of the company and provide heating and cooling bill assistance to customers during the year through various social service agencies and nonprofit organizations. The $150,000 donation will be evenly split between the two programs.
“These are challenging times, and contributions such as these are crucial to helping alleviate the difficulties many are facing,” said Tara Myers, North Carolina’s deputy secretary for human services. “We appreciate our partners across the state coming together at this time to lessen the financial impact many are facing due to COVID-19.”
The Duke Energy Foundation previously announced $1.3 million in support of COVID-19 relief across the company’s jurisdictions, including $900,000 to support hunger relief and help local health and human services nonprofits in North Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.