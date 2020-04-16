Cold start, nice finish today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A good deal of sunshine is back in the forecast today, and after a frosty cold start, we’ll rebound nicely to the upper 60s.
Clear skies will allow for another chilly night and there may still be a few patches of frost around early Friday morning as temperatures fall back to the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Friday will be another very nice day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures recovering to the seasonal lower 70s.
As for the weekend, we’ve fine-tuned the forecast. It now looks as if there will be a weak front passing through the region on Saturday and along with it, a small shower chance - mainly early in the day.
The rest of Saturday and most of Sunday will be dry before better rain chances return late Sunday. A First Alert has been hoisted for Sunday night through Monday, as widespread, potentially heavy rain dominates the start of the new week.
High temperatures will remain pleasantly warm in the seasonal lower 70s Saturday before backing off ho near 70° with the increasing rain chance on Sunday.
Stay safe and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.