Clear skies, light winds send Friday morning temperatures back to the 30s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We'll continue experience bright sunshine through the remainder of the day as high pressure reigns over the WBTV viewing area.
Despite the prevalence of sunshine during the day, northerly breezes will keep temperatures slightly below average in the upper 60s this afternoon.
Another unseasonably chilly night is on tap as clear skies and calm to light winds allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and we go into Friday morning. By the afternoon, seasonable high temperatures in the low 70s will be back in play.
Mostly sunny skies during the first part of the day will turn mostly cloudy by nightfall as a weak cold front slips through the area. A few passing scattered showers are possible late Friday night through midday Saturday. The forecast rainfall amounts are quite meager with most communities receiving less than tenth of an inch of rainfall.
Drier conditions and seasonable temperatures will be in place Saturday afternoon and will last through the majority of the day Sunday before a more impressive rainmaker moves in overnight.
A First Alert has been declared for Monday as another large batch of moisture tracks across the Southeast U.S. bringing us widespread downpours.
The latest models suggest that the heaviest and strongest storms will remain south of the Carolinas; however, our region could still receive 1-3″ on rainfall before the system exits Monday evening.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
