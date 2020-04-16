Christian McCaffrey’s ‘22 and You’ initiative now supports repair of life-saving ventilators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey’s “22 and You” initiative will now support the repair of life-saving ventilators in the Carolinas.
McCaffrey tweeted Thursday that there are at least 20 available at facilities right now that are just in need of a fix.
The Panthers franchise player recently launched this initiative to support front line healthcare workers in the Carolinas during the coronavirus pandemic.
“22 and You” is an effort to raise money for medical workers and healthcare heroes in life-saving work. The star player says he has been moved by the “heroic and selfless efforts” of medical workers during the pandemic.
“Like all of you, I have been watching the COVID-19 public health emergency unfold with shock and sadness. I am moved by the heroic and selfless efforts of our frontline healthcare providers throughout the Carolinas and beyond. As such, I have decided to launch an effort to help them in their life-saving work,” McCaffrey wrote.
With “22 and You,” McCaffrey has partnered with Lowe’s Home Improvement and Bose who have stepped up and donated to the program.
The star player says the money raised will be directed to North Carolina Healthcare Foundation and South Carolina Hospital Association Foundation.
McCaffrey says he is personally matching the commitment of these two companies and he encourages people to donate whatever they can.
“$22, $220, or $2,200,” McCaffrey wrote.
To donate, click here to follow the link.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.