Charlotte company offers free financial planning to people effected by coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-based financial planning company is offering free financial planning to people effected by the coronavirus.
NorthStar Capital Advisors is a financial planning and wealth management company in Charlotte. It has been operating for 14 years in this community.
Due to many people being out of work or on reduced hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company is offering free financial planning services.
“Everyone deserves good advice and peace of mind around their money,” Founding partner Chris Mullis said.
On Thursdays and Fridays, financial advisors will block off periods of time to give financial advice via telephone or virtual visit.
Mullis says they can offer advice on investments, emergency contingency planning, and budgeting with reduced work hours or job loss in mind.
“The purpose of the pro bono planning is to connect people with fiduciary advice. That’s advice of the highest standard for them. So that they can do better. We want to mitigate the pain that’s happening during this health and financial crisis,” Mullis said.
To schedule a pro bono session, click here.
