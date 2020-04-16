Certain criteria need to happen for NC schools to reopen to students, staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools across North Carolina have been ordered to remain closed until at least May 15.
No decision has currently been made to close down schools completely, for the rest of the school year.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, with the NC Department of Health and Human Services, says that schools reopening will be contingent on many aspects.
“That is one of the many things we are looking at, to understand how we smartly and appropriately phase back in certain things as we move forward,” Cohen said.
While Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order keeps schools closed until the middle of May, schools have been teaching its students digitally.
However, for schools to allow students and staff safely into the buildings, the state is going to need appropriate testing and see continued improvement in data.
“I know this virus is going to be with us until we have a vaccine,” Cohen said. “These are the kinds of decisions we need to think about.”
Cohen says that if schools are to reopen, sooner or later, social distancing guidelines must still be met, along with washing your hands, deep cleaning schools, sanitizing and sneezing and coughing into your elbow.
“No matter what we do, we know components of reopening, whether it is a business or a school, is going to amount to some sort of social distancing and the things we have been talking about since day one,” Cohen said.
Cohen also says that if schools were to reopen, if health officials feel things are trending in the wrong direction, that could lead to more closures.
That’s way North Carolina health officials want to make the best, most educated, decisions when it comes to the safely of school children.
“I think this will be an on-going situation that we will continue to evaluate, using the data that is coming in and trying to make the best decisions we can for the state of North Carolina and to protect citizens’ health and safety,” Cohen said.
The officials urged parents not to treat the school closures as a “break." They stressed that parents should keep their children caught up on their academic responsibilities and on a normal, school-like schedule.
