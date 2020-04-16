Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center dispels COVID-19 rumors about bats as calls increase

IRON STATION, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center workers treat several types of wild animals, including bats.
Lately, they are also trying to heal misconceptions about the animals.
“There’s been no evidence that they are actually the cause of anything going on right now,” wildlife biologist and rehabilitator Ruby Davis says.
Still, Davis says there is a lot of talk going around about bats, and the coronavirus.
“Sometimes, social media just likes to heighten things and make people fear of animals, when they shouldn’t,” she says.
Calls into the center have had a major increase the last few weeks, many from people not only calling about bats, but raccoons and squirrels.
“We get the phone calls, ‘Oh, we see this raccoon out during the day, does it have the coronavirus?’” Davis says. “No, nor does it have the rabies. This type of season right now, we’re seeing a lot of females out trying to gather food, because it’s baby season.”
She is concerned people will harm animals, specifically bats, if they believe they caused the pandemic.
“[Bats are] taking care of the insects infecting our agricultural crops,” Davis says. “You’ve got your bats that are helping pollinate for the agave plant. If you’re enjoying your tequila inside, let’s take care of the bats and keep that going.”
Her team says they have encountered other diseases, most recently canine distemper in local animals, but calls in about animals with coronavirus are immediately dismissed.
“Definitely, it’s not the coronavirus,” Davis says. “So, we’re assuring people of that.”
The center wants to remind people, they can always call to have bats or other animals removed safely.
However, as of May 1, it is illegal to remove bats from where they are, because that will be the start of their pup season.
