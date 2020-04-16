Busch offers year of free beer to couples with postponed weddings due to COVID-19

(WBTV) - Busch is making a special offer to couples whose weddings were put on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic - a year of free beer.
On Thursday, the beer company tweeted, saying although some plans may be postponed for now, they want to give couples this wedding gift for when it’s their time to celebrate.
Couples interested are asked to post a photo of themselves and tell Busch how they’re planning to celebrate.
They’re asked to post the picture with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for the chance to win.
If you’re not getting married, the company says you can tag a friend and use the hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win Busch accessories.
