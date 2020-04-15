Woman dies after being hit by forklift at construction site in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has died after she was hit by a forklift in Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Officers responded near the intersection of Albemarle Road and Lemmond Farm Drive in reference to an accident at a construction site at approximately 7:25 a.m.
The woman was taken by Medic with life-threatening injuries to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.
This incident is being investigated as a public accident in coordination with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
