Woman dies after being hit by forklift at construction site in Charlotte
April 15, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 4:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has died after she was hit by a forklift in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Officers responded near the intersection of Albemarle Road and Lemmond Farm Drive in reference to an accident at a construction site at approximately 7:25 a.m.

The woman was taken by Medic with life-threatening injuries to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

This incident is being investigated as a public accident in coordination with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

