Volunteer pilots fly COVID-19 test samples to lab in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Volunteer pilots are transporting dozens of COVID-19 test samples from Georgia to labs in Charlotte for testing.
The nonprofit organization Angel Flights provides air transportation to patients who must travel far for medical treatment. Volunteer pilots use their own planes, fuel, and time to transport patients to and from treatment in the southeast.
“A lot of them are cancer patients or a lot of them are burn patients,” Angel Flights volunteer pilot Doug Ellis said.
Last year, Ellis says the organization completed 3,500 trips. Now, the organization is transporting COVID-19 test samples to labs in the southeast on behalf of Navicent Health.
Navicent Health serves more than 55 counties in south and central Georgia. Although the hospital system has been collecting COVID-19 samples, it does not have the ability to test them. Without Angel Flights, the health system would have to transport the specimens to labs by ground.
By flying the specimens to labs that can test them, the turnaround time to get patients results is much quicker.
“It makes me feel good that today or tomorrow these people will know if they have COVID,” Volunteer Pilot for Angel Flights Blanton Hamilton said.
Hamilton of Shelby, NC left the Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport Wednesday morning and flew to Macon, Georgia. There, he picked up about 60 COVID-19 specimens from Navicent Health and flew them back to Monroe.
A courier picked up the samples from the airport and took them to a lab in Charlotte to be tested.
“I love to fly, it’s my favorite thing to do and so any chance to get up in the plane right now is fun,” Hamilton said. “It just makes me feel good about this organization and helping others.”
Volunteer Angel Flights pilots will continue to pick up specimens in Georgia daily and fly them to labs in Charlotte and Nashville, TN.
