Urban League of Central Carolinas holds its first virtual job fair

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Urban League of Central Carolinas held its first virtual job fair Wednesday.
People got connected online looking for a job, and had a virtual one on one meeting with five employers.
Companies participating were Walmart, UPS, Atrium Health UPS, and RJ Leeper Construction.
Ted McDaniel is the President/CEO of Urban League of Central Carolinas. He says this virtual job fair was needed to give people who were laid off hope.
“One in five Charlotte area residents works in three industries” McDaniel said. “Retail, hospitality and restaurant - many of them are smaller size businesses and because of the pandemic - it has really been devastating to those industries we have - though our goal is to get residents back on their feet.”
McDaniel says the employers who participated do have jobs available and are ready to hire. Job offers could happen within the next week.
The CEO says the companies were pleased and say this virtual job fair could be the new normal when this pandemic is over.
“Many of them talked about the fact that the jobs they have now in the future,” McDaniel said. “Many of them will be remote.”
Participants were excited about the virtual job fair. Many were laid off because of COVID-19.
Mechelle Thomas worked in the private sector. She has been out of work for more than a month.
“Very frustrating,” Thomas said. “I help my mom - help her with the bills. I can’t do what I usually do - it’s a little tight.”
Thomas met with officials from Walmart and Lowe’s at the virtual job fair. She says she will make sure she will not be forgotten.
“Make sure I stay in constant communication with them,” Thomas said. “So I can get employed.”
The Urban League Charlotte office is closed because of COVID-19, but the work has not stopped.
People rely on the Urban League for many programs so they can get back on their feet. Programs that provide HVAC training, medical coding and obtaining a GED are now provided online.
“Our work force trainings are continuing on virtually,” McDaniel said. “So we are using the kind of virtual platforms to get people trained and prepared for jobs as we have before.”
Urban League did provide its clients with laptops so they continue training and participate in virtual job fairs. McDaniel says those types of job fairs could happen monthly.
