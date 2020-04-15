$2,000 stimulus check per month part of proposed bill cosponsored by US Rep. Ryan, of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As many Americans wait for their CARES Act stimulus check to arrive, some lawmakers know the one-time payment won’t be enough.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, of Ohio, cosponsored legislation with Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, that would provide Americans $2,000 per month for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam, and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” said Ryan. “Many Ohioans are just receiving, or about to receive, the first cash payment we passed in the CARES Act. Now it’s time for Congress to get to work on the next step to provide relief for those who have been hardest hit in this pandemic.”
The bill, named the Emergency Money for the People Act, would provide at least $2,000 to every American age 16 years and older and who makes less than $130,000 annually.
Eligible married couples and families with children would receive more each month.
“A one-time, $1,200 dollar check isn’t going to cut it,” added U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work.”
Payments would be guaranteed for at least six months under the proposal.
