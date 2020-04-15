Silver Alert issued for endangered 86-year-old Mint Hill man

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a missing 86-year-old Mint Hill man.
Officials say Kenneth Marion Carriker is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. A Silver Alert was issued for Carriker Wednesday morning.
Carriker is described as being around 5′11″ and 150 pounds with short gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in the Monroe area wearing a long-sleeved yellow checkered shirt with beige jeans and tennis shoes.
Carriker may be traveling in a 2012 white Nissan Sentra with license plate ALM7478.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mint Hill police at 704-889-2231.
