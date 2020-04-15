Salisbury’s Cheerwine Festival canceled during coronavirus pandemic

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - This year’s Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury, which draws thousands of people, has been canceled as coronavirus cases continue to grow.
The festival was set to happen on Saturday, May 16.
“Our main priority is the safety and health of not only attendees, but everyone involved with the Cheerwine Festival,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “This decision did not come easily, but we look forward to seeing all the people who travel from near and far to celebrate with us and our families at next year’s festival.”
W. Lane Bailey, Salisbury city manager, said leaders have been closely monitoring the coronavirus situation since mid-March. “We made the difficult call late last week to cancel the event," Bailey said. "We appreciate the support from Cheerwine fans across the country as we all deal with the effects this pandemic has had on us all. We look forward to hosting the 2021 Cheerwine Festival.”
The City of Salisbury will instead host a virtual Cheerwine Festival on May 16. The online event will feature live virtual performances from the originally scheduled 2020 Cheerwine Festival bands.
Cheerwine is still debuting its 2020 Festival t-shirt as a way to raise funds for Rowan County United Way, with all profits going to the organization’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The t-shirt’s original artwork is by Johnathan Marcus Woods, the grand prize winner of the inaugural Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest.
Wood’s t-shirt will be available at https://store.cheerwine.com/clothing.html for preorders.
