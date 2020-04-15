Russell Okung ready to lead the Carolina Panthers offensive line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have a new left tackle as they traded for 2 time Pro Bowler Russell Okung back in March. A solid pick up for a team that has struggled with consistency at left tackle since Jordan Gross retired in 2013.
At 31, Okung becomes the veteran leader on a very young Panthers offensive line, but it’s a role he is ready to assume.
“I know the expectations will be high,” said Okung. “I know they are putting a lot on my shoulders in terms of being ready and passing on all the things that I have been given in my tenure in the NFL and I will do just that. My plan is for us to be the most physically dominating group on the field at all times so the standards are going to be high.”
Okung brings a new perspective of leadership to Carolina after battling back from a life threatening situation last year.
After a mini camp practice in June 2019 while with the Los Angeles Chargers, Okung felt some unusual chest pains. Instead of shrugging it off, he went to urgent care to get checked out and that saved his life. He was told he had a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. It is often called the silent killer.
“I could have easily died out there on that field,” said Okung. “I’m glad I am healthy and can continue to play. Each day I wake up in the morning I’m excited for the day. And that’s just my perspective going through life from here on out. I just want to cherish life.”
Okung went to the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2017 and was a part of the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl winning team in 2008. But the Panthers will be Okung’s 4th team in his 11 year career. A lot of moving but that’s the business of football. He is certainly glad to be back in the south playing in Carolina.
“It’s always good to be appreciated,” said Okung. “I was so grateful that Carolina wanted me to be a part of how they are building their culture. I can’t wait to see what we are going to do this year. They made a great decision to get me and I’m happy where I am.”
