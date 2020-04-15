No mask? No problem. NC mom wears Buzz Lightyear helmet to grocery store to buy food for kids

STALLINGS, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Kelly Hogan Painter says her husband said she couldn’t go to the grocery store because they had no masks at home — so she donned a Buzz Lightyear toy helmet to shield her face.
Painter posted a video of herself online walking through a store parking lot on April 4 in Stallings, N.C., about 30 miles outside Charlotte. She said she and her husband disagreed about whether she needed to wear a face mask in public, per guidelines from federal health officials on how to avoid spread of the coronavirus.
But she need to buy food for her children, she says in the video.
In the 36-second video, she’s seen pressing a button on Buzz Lightyear helmet and as the face shield lowers down she says “Going in.”