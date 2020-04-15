12 new COVID-19 cases linked to outbreaks at Union Co. long-term care facilities

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say 12 new coronavirus cases are linked to outbreaks at two long-term care facilities in Union County.
The Union County Public Health Department is confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care facilities within the county.
Public Health is providing guidance to both Monroe Rehabilitation Center and Woodridge on measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more laboratory confirmed cases.
Public Health is in touch with all congregate facilities in the county on a regular basis to provide recommendations consistent with the NCDHHS and the CDC guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Of the 15 new cases reported in Union County Wednesday, 12 are directly related to these two outbreaks.
Woodridge provided a statement Wednesday evening.
“Woodridge has physician-confirmed cases of COVID-19. We are in regular communication with the Union County Department of Health and they are providing recommendations to Woodridge consistent with the NC DHHS and the CDC guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Woodridge continues to work diligently to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as the safety and well-being of our those we serve and those we employ is always our top priority. We offer our deep concern and wishes for a full and expeditious recovery to those involved. Preparations were made in the event that this situation occurred and we are following protocols for when an assisted living community has a confirmed case of COVID-19. As we navigate this challenge, we remain focused on providing exceptional care and service for all who are part of the Woodridge family.”
Monroe Rehabilitation Center also provided a statement Wednesday evening.
“As everyone has been made aware, the coronavirus is a very dangerous virus especially in the elderly and it is unfortunate that the center has had multiple confirmed positive cases. We want to convey our deepest concern for our residents and/or staff who have been diagnosed positive for coronavirus; our thoughts are with them and their loved ones at this challenging time. Our center leadership and staff continue in their vigilance to keep our residents and staff safe taking significant measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The safety of our residents and staff is paramount. As a proactive and preventative measure, the facility management initiated testing residents with symptoms for COVID-19. Once notified of testing results, residents with positive tests will continue to be monitored at the center’s designated observation unit unless the physician orders them to be transferred to the local hospital for further care and services. We thank our local hospital systems for their service in providing excellent care and aid to our residents and our continued partnership. The center has also followed protocol by communicating with all residents and their responsible party by notifying them once the center had an individual that was confirmed positive for COVID-19.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.