N.C. General Assembly to open for business April 28, but limit building access, take temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s legislature will return to business April 28, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore announced in a press release Wednesday.
The General Assembly says it will limit access to the Legislative Building and the Legislative Office Building. Only members, staff and credentialed media will be allowed inside beginning April 20 through May 8 and building entrants will have temperatures taken with a thermometer.
“This policy is to balance the need for legislators to return to Raleigh to carry out their constitutional duties with the health and safety of members and the general public, as well as to limit the spread of COVID-19 while opening for business,” the press release reads.
The General Assembly says it encourages constituents to schedule times to meet with members electronically and to continue to reach out to legislators’ offices via phone and email leading up to the start of session on April 28.
