Mecklenburg County recommends cloth face coverings during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials are recommending residents to wear cloth face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials say this recommendation comes as evidence reveals that people without symptoms may be spreading the virus.
Droplets from breathing or speaking may spread COVID-19 from person to person. Therefore, the use of cloth face masks may help decrease transmission of the virus.
Officials emphasized that wearing a cloth face mask does not change the importance of complying with the Stay at Home Order.
Since the county is experiencing significant community spread, Mecklenburg County Public Health recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
Cloth face coverings are cut pieces of cotton fabric sewn together or bandanas worn to cover a person’s nose and mouth when in public.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Other types of masks (N95s and surgical masks) are still in short supply and should be reserved for medical providers and first responders.
Below are instructions for using cloth face coverings.
- Routinely wash the face covering daily. The face covering should be fully dry before using. Use of washing machine and dyer is recommended.
- Avoid adjusting the mask by touching your face while the mask is on.
- Continue to practice frequent hand hygiene while wearing the mask.
- Be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing the face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.
More information on the recommendation can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.