Man charged with intentionally setting Stanly County fires

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Stanly County say a man intentionally set fire to a building and personal property.
Albemarle Police are asking the public to help find 61-year-old David Kendrick Speight for incidents on the 2400 block of Badin Road and 841 N.C. Bypass East.
Detectives are investigating other potential arson cases, as well.
Anyone with information about other arson cases in the city is asked to call Albemarle Police at 704-984-9500 or provide an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.
