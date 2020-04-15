Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of the four Republicans seeking to unseat freshman South Carolina Democrat Joe Cunningham is making her argument that she’s the candidate best suited to do so, in part because of her close relationship to the Trump administration. A television ad provided Tuesday to The Associated Press highlights state Rep. Nancy Mace’s time at The Citadel, of which she is the first woman graduate. The 30-second spot also mentions her work as part of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, pledging that she will help him “take care of our veterans” if elected to Congress. Mace has already secured backing from national Republican groups, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Vice President Mike Pence, who gave verbal backing to her campaign during a visit to The Citadel earlier this year.