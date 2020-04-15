Huntersville first responders hold parade of lights to thank medical workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the past few weeks, we’ve seen local law enforcement agencies from across our area show up to support medical workers. On Wednesday, it was the Huntersville area’s turn for a parade of lights.
First responders from the north Mecklenburg area drove past several hospitals and testing sites to show their thanks.
Families lined the parade route with signs and cheers as first responders lit up the streets.
“They constantly express their gratitude for law enforcement, fire and medic services and we rarely get the opportunity to go back and show our appreciation for them,” Huntersville Police Lt. Brian Vaughan said.
One person cheering on from the parking lot of Atrium Health in Huntersville was a medical worker herself.
“We know how hard they’ve been working. I’m a nurse myself and so we wanted to come out and share our support for everyone as a family,” she said.
Medical workers from the emergency room to the COVID-19 testing clinics stepped out to watch.
“They’re dealing with some tough issues right now and be able to just have this break is a very moving moment,” Joe Labovitz, VP Operations of Atrium Health Huntersville, said.
The kids were excited to see all of the trucks and hear the sirens, but they also know why they’re doing it.
“They help protect us from the coronavirus! They fight in the war!” Olivia said.
It’s a war Huntersville police say could not be won without the community.
“They’ve been super supportive so it makes it a little bit easier when we’re all working together,” Huntersville Police Officer Odette Saglimbeni said.
These lights are meant to be a reminder that the nurses and doctors are not alone.
Another example of community support was shown by Charlotte-based company Metrographics. They made signs of encouragement and set them up along the parade route.
