Heartwarming homecoming for Granite Quarry alderman following heart attack

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former firefighter in Granite Quarry found himself in a fight for his life over the last few weeks. Current Granite Quarry alderman Kim Cress suffered a near fatal heart attack on March 22, and early on, the prognosis was dire.
On Wednesday he was finally able to come home. Along Highway 52 coming into Granite Quarry, he saw people waving flags waiting and holding signs to welcome him home.
25 days ago they all wondered if this would ever happen.
“The night that this happened, it was March 22," said Kim’s daughter Lauren Cress Britt. “A bunch of my friends that I knew when I was growing up were working n my dad…the medic that saved his life, that was doing the CPR, her name was Lauren…”
Kim Cress had a massive heart attack at home in the Garland Woods neighborhood. Emergency responders, firefighters, all of them his friends, were there to save his life.
“He’s a miracle, that’s for sure," said Granite Quarry Fire Chief Jason Hord. Hord was there that day. "Cardiac arrest is a serious thing and the results are usually more on the negative side than the positive side. so he’s definitely a walking miracle today.”
Emergency responders performed CPR to revive Cress. On Wednesday, representatives of each agency came to celebrate the homecoming.
“It was a joint effort,” Chief Hord said. “The four departments, Salisbury led him down here from the hospital. Rockwell Rural was waiting, Faith Fire Department, and of course Granite Quarry Fire Department. It was all four departments that had representatives here.”
But for several days following the heart attack, things looked bad for Kim Cress.
“We had moments where doctors were telling us that they didn’t think he was going to wake up and neurologists telling us that even if he did wake up there would be severe brain damage and he wouldn’t live a normal life," Britt said.
The family kept a beside vigil. They held hands and prayed, and as the days went by, Kim got better. First he was opening his eyes, then speaking, and then, he got out of the bed and started walking.
He looked forward to coming home, but probably never imagined the kind of homecoming he would receive on Wednesday.
“He didn’t know all these people were going to be standing out waiting to wave at him," Britt said. “He still doesn’t believe how many people cared about him."
Once he got home, he was greeted by neighbors and some of the same emergency responders who saved his life. Kim, helped by his wife and daughter, slowly walked halfway down the driveway to acknowledge the well wishes he was receiving.
“He was overwhelmed, he had a couple tears and he was just overwhelmed, but he could feel the love," Britt said.
When asked how he was feeling, Kim replied “Tired…but loved, and blessed…I guess you could say I’m blessed…”
