Governor Cooper lays out what it will take to open up North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper said Wednesday that three factors will be under consideration when deciding when and how to re-open North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those factors include testing availability, tracing processes and trends as it relates to positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths, the supply of personal protective equipment and hospital capacity among other items.
“We want to get back to work, but at the same time preventing our hospitals from getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients,” Governor Roy Cooper said.
Cooper said this won’t like flipping a switch to turn on the economy, but compared it to a dimmer switch that gradually brings light to the room. He described that some typical activities like going to a restaurant may look and feel different with fewer people or tables in the dining room. Sporting events and concerts may not be able to have in person attendance for some time.
“A new normal can get us back to work, back to school and back to play,” Cooper said. “But in a new way for awhile.”
Governor Cooper said he was on calls with governors from other states today exchanging ideas on how they plan to re-open parts of the economy. While he doesn’t believe there will be a uniform plan state to state, he does feel it’s important to know how nearby states plan to handle things.
