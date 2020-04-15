Gov. McMaster declares state of emergency for Monday’s deadly storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to the deadly tornadoes that spawned multiple tornadoes, including three in Georgetown County.
The declaration does not impact any executive orders issued by the governor in response to the coronavirus in any way.
But it does direct the state’s Emergency Operations Plan to be further placed into effect to continue the state’s response to the damage.
Local emergency management officials are assessing the damage caused by the storms. Once those are completed, the governor will request a federal disaster declaration.
The South Carolina Emergency Management released an update on Wednesday of the storms’ impact.
The agency said that initial damage assessment teams have determined that 911 homes in 21 counties sustained some kind of damage. Of those, 181 homes had major damage and 111 were destroyed. As crews continue to assess the damage, these estimates are expected to change.
SCEMD update on the storm damage as of 3 p.m. Wednesday:
- The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 11 tornadoes occurred in South Carolina Monday.
- Utilities report 16,355 power outages statewide, down from more than 290,000 yesterday.
- County firefighters and State firefighter mobilization teams deployed to Hampton, Oconee and Orangeburg counties to augment search and rescue operations.
- SCDOT reports that 2,500 roads were impassable due to debris. 99% have been reopened.
- SCEMD received two requests for resources from local emergency managers for helicopters to assist with damage assessment.
- Local coroners confirmed nine storm-related fatalities in Colleton, Hampton, Oconee and Orangeburg counties.
- The American Red Cross is sheltering 236 displaced residents in hotels.
- SLED, the Department of Natural Resources along with Probation, Pardon and Parole officers assisted with search and rescue operations and augmented law enforcement efforts.
Residents can help state and local emergency managers determine the scope of storm damage throughout the state. Anyone who sustained damage Monday should report it using the damage assessment tool in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app in the Apple App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sc-emergency-manager/id1378105431?mt=8) and on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.scemd.app).
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.