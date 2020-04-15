Frost Advisory for many tonight!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably noticed how much cooler it is today than the past few days.
We will be running about ten degrees below average through the day today. Highs will only top out in the low 60s. Tonight, with clear skies and light winds, we will fall even farther.
Lows will drop to the mid 30s closer to the Charlotte area but could fall to the low 30s in places north and west.
That means that if you have been spending your “stay at home” time gardening, you might want to take care of any plants you have planted. Cover them or bring them inside because there is a Frost Advisory for just about every county around and north of Mecklenburg.
The mountains will be colder, but you don’t have an advisory because you aren’t as far along in the growing season.
Thursday and Friday will be nice days. We will enjoy plenty of sun. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.
The weekend looks a bit more unsettled – but not a wash-out. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. There’s a small shower chance on Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday.
We’ll be mainly dry as we move into next week. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Make it a great afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
