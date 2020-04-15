Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify mask-wearing men from southwest Charlotte robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify two people who wore surgical masks during robberies at two southwest Charlotte businesses.
The first incident happened just before 10 a.m. Friday, April 10, at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on East Woodlawn Road. Surveillance footage shows two men wearing hoodies and surgical masks walk into the hotel lobby and approach the front counter.
“When the suspects walk inside the hotel, one walks up to the counter and the other walks behind the counter. The one that walks behind the counter has the firearm. He then chambers a round into the firearm just to, you know, show the victim that they meant business,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The hotel’s surveillance footage shows the two men get cash from a hotel employee at the front counter. Once they have collected the money, the two men are seen leaving the building.
Police believe the men are responsible for another robbery that happened the next day at the Xpress Mart convenience store on East Woodlawn Road. Surveillance video from the store shows the two suspects once again wearing hoodies and surgical masks as they enter the business. The men approach the front counter and use the same tactic; one suspect stays in front of the counter while the other confronts the clerk behind the register.
“They work good together it seems like. One approaches the counter and the other walks behind the counter and one walks behind the counter of the business with a firearm, puts that firearm at the victim and demands cash from the victim,” explained Johnson.
The convenience store surveillance video shows the two men get money from the store clerk and then leave.
Johnson said he thinks the suspects may have worn surgical masks during the robberies because so many people in the general public are wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think nowadays it’s common to see people wearing masks. Now that everybody’s wearing them, I think that they thought they would blend in real well or they would even have a valid reason why they were wearing them,” said Johnson.
The detective said it could be difficult to identify the suspects because so many people are wearing surgical masks these days.
“I think it will make it a little harder to identify (them). It’s probably gonna take someone who knows these two suspects to step forward and identify them as our guys that robbed these two businesses,” said Johnson.
One of the suspects is described as being around 5'10" to 6' with a medium build. He was seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with gray gloves. Police believe the other man was about 5'6", with a thin build wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black and white shoes with light gloves.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.