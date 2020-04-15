Cool today, frosty cold tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A good deal of sunshine is back in the forecast today, but the nice warm temperatures of late are not.
Today will be breezy and very cool with afternoon readings only getting back to near 60°, meaning most of the day will be spent in the chilly 50s.
The chilly weather today will be followed by the coldest temperatures of the week, as overnight lows fall into the 30s. There is a frost advisory in effect for most of the WBTV viewing area outside of Charlotte, and while most of us should remain above freezing, frost is likely in many neighborhoods Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday will both be really nice days with almost total sunshine and high temperatures recovering to the upper 60s on Thursday and the lower 70s on Friday.
The long-range weather models are having difficulty in resolving the forecast details for the weekend. Nothing is set in stone, but at this point, I’m only forecasting a small shower chance – probably late – on Saturday followed by a slightly better chance for a shower or two on Sunday. High temperatures both days look to remain pleasantly warm in the seasonal 70s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
