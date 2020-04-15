Concerns raised with in-person police responses after 3 CMPD officers contract coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The fraternal order of police continues to ask CMPD to change some of their protocols to keep officers safe and healthy during this time. CMPD says each officer has personal protection gear but the FOP says it’s not enough.
There are 4 employees who have tested positive for COVID19, which includes 3 sworn officers. The department says they also have about 30 people who are staying home out of caution. Those numbers did increase from the last week and that’s why the fraternal order of police is raising concerns.
“We have a sworn duty to uphold and as long as our staffing models allow for that and we provide N95 masks and try to protect them the best we can, we’re going to respond to calls when citizens call us," said CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes
But the Fraternal Order of Police is requesting protocol changes to keep officers safe.
“We had an officer yesterday respond yesterday to a neighbor that a dog pooped in their yard. And CMPD sent two officers. That is not essential,” said Chris Kopp, who works as a spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police.
The FOP is asking CMPD to limit the in person responses officers make for petty crimes and complaints, which could potentially be handled online or over the phone according to the FOP.
“There’s something greater here. The officer is going to the next call, and then the next call for service and potentially every call for service they go to they’re exposing that community to what they might have been exposed to on their first call for service," Kopp said.
Deputy Chief Estes says right now officers will respond to all calls the department receives for service.
“We want to make sure while were responsible to the officers well being and protective measures. We are doing that and seeking new ways to do that, but we want to be respectful to the citizens out there to give them the top quality service they need," Estes said.
The question of hazard pay has also been posed.
“I’m sure its being talked about and decided upon. But I wouldn’t be able to comment on that," Estes said.
The FOP says hazard pay could help officers purchases additional cleaning products not already being provided by the department.
The FOP is advocating that any city employee who is required to work and can't safely work from home should be eligible for some type of hazard pay. As of right now, officers are not receiving any additional pay during the stay at home order.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.