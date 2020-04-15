Chilly night as Frost Advisory in effect for several counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It will be a chilly night – just like it as been a below average day. Lows will fall to the 30s for just about everyone.
For Charlotte and areas to the south, we will fall to the mid 30s. For points to the north of Charlotte, it will likely get even cooler. That means reaching freezing isn’t out of the question.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for several counties. If you have already started planting, it is a good idea to protect your plants. Either bring your plants inside or cover them outside to ensure they make it through the night.
Thursday and Friday will be milder than today has been. Highs will be in the upper 60s tomorrow and the low 70s on Friday. The sun will continue to shine and rain chances remain low.
The weekend could bring a few showers but models are starting to hold the rain off a little longer. It now looks like the weekend will have more dry time than it originally looked like.
There is a small chance for showers during the day on Saturday and in the evening on Sunday. The better chance for rain looks to hold off until Sunday evening into Monday morning.
After that batch of rain moves out, we will dry out for the first half of next week. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.