Charlotte area chefs create Essential Kitchen geared towards first responders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Restaurants across Charlotte are having to get creative to make a profit, but some chefs are choosing to spend this difficult time cooking for others for free.
Nicolaus Daniels, executive chef partner of The Capital Grille, is the brain child behind Essential Kitchen. It’s a donation-based operation to cook and feed first responders in our area.
He is working with Vic the Chili Man and Michael Bowling of Concord’s Hot Box to cook meals that will be delivered in boxes to first responders.
They spent Wednesday preparing dishes including a chef driven meal of stir fry and feed rice with meat, salad and fruit.
On Thursday they are delivering to EMS and county fire departments. Next week they will deliver to CMPD and the following week to the Charlotte Fire Department.
They are raising money with a starting goal of $3,000. To donate, click here.
According to their GoFundMe, “donations will go to producing these meals, and if response is strong enough pay furloughed workers to help distribute and prepare these meals.”
They are operating out of the kitchen at Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Charlotte.
