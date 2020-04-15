Changes coming to Burke Co. schools food distribution for children

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Concerns over safety for food service workers and school staff handling food distribution for children out of school has led to some big changes in the Burke County Schools program.
For several weeks, schools have distributed breakfasts and lunches, 14 meals per week, per child.
Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall says school workers have done a tremendous job, but also have taken chances because it required some close contact in working and in handing out the food.
Though they wore gloves and face masks, Wall said officials wanted to minimize their exposure to others as much as possible.
A solution may have been found, he believes. A local company, American Food Service has lent the county two specialized conveyor units that can seal meal trays so they can be frozen.
In effect, meals can be made in mass, frozen, and then distributed at a later day.
Case Farms Chicken Processors have provided two freezer trailers. It means more food can be prepared and stored with less people involved. It also led to officials ending the five days a week distribution and cutting it back to two.
Starting next week, Tuesdays and Fridays will be the days that all the meals will be handed out. Most of them will be frozen and allows families to use them when they want without worry of a short shelf life.
Officials believe it will be safer for the workers preparing the meals and those at the distribution points as well as those picking up the meals.
People getting food in the program are advised to check the Burke County Schools website to check on distribution sites, as there have been some changes.
